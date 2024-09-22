Family of woman struck, killed by New Britain police car demand accountability

A continued call for accountability. Saturday marked one year since Katherine Colon was struck and killed by a New Britain police cruiser while crossing a street. Her family held a march and rally, still demanding the officer who was driving be fired.

Chants of justice were heard in New Britain Saturday afternoon as the family of Colon marched from West Main Street to Central Park. Colon’s oldest daughter Maribel Rodriguez is grateful for the community support.

“It’s important to me because the judicial system has clearly let our family down,” she said.

The day marked one year since Colon was struck and killed by a New Britain police cruiser while crossing West Main Street. State police say the driver of the cruiser, Officer Connor Reinsch, was responding to a non-emergency burglary call at the time. He was placed on restrictive duty since then. Colon’s family has continued demanding the firing and decertification of Officer Reinsch.

“He should be held accountable for these actions. Our mother paid the ultimate price, and we no longer have her here,” Rodriguez saidl

A report from the state’s attorney office puts much of the blame for the crash on Colon herself, saying she was intoxicated and “did not in any way attempt to move, brace for impact, flinch, avoid the impact or move out of the way.” It also puts some blame on Officer Reinsch, saying he was driving well above the speed limit without his sirens or lights on. The state’s attorney ultimately declined to press charges, which frustrated Rodriguez.

“It’s not a crime to cross the street. She wasn’t in any motor vehicle. Connor Reinsch had the motor vehicle and was speeding excessively without his lights or sirens on,” she said.

Rodriguez says her family will continue to hold rallies and protest until the officer is fired.

“We’ll continue to fight for Katherine year after year,” she said.

Colon’s family has already filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Officer Reinsch and the City of New Britain. Efforts to reach out to the city for comment on the rally and protest multiple times were not answered.