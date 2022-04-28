NBC EXCLUSIVE: Family Remembers Slain Waterbury Mother Moesha Watson

For the first time, NBC Connecticut is hearing from the family of a Waterbury woman who died on Tuesday.

Waterbury Police identified 24-year-old Moesha Watson as the victim.

Watson's husband Ainsley Panton is charged with murder and multiple risk of injury to a minor charges and is accused of the deadly stabbing.

NBC Connecticut spoke exclusively with the family who mentioned that they're still navigating their feelings after learning that their loved one died.

"I can't sleep, it almost feels like she's right there, like she's still here with us," said Maria Daley, Watson's aunt.

The restless nights for 24-year-old Watson's family, including her aunt, started on Tuesday after they found out that the mother of three was stabbed multiple times and later died outside her Willow Street home.

"If I open my eyes, I hear her calling me and saying 'Auntie, Auntie'," said Daley.

Police said Watson was discovered by firefighters who were coming back from a call at the time and saw that she was suffering from multiple stab wounds. She later died from her injuries on-scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner tells NBC Connecticut Watson's death was caused by sharp force.

Investigators said two children were inside the home when the stabbing occurred.

Watson's family mentions that she had three boys, was on track to finish nursing school, enjoyed cooking and dancing.

"It's ridiculous, like no family should have to go into an apartment of their loved one and see the torture they went through," said Jimmeisha Rowe, Watson's cousin. "She would be the one to like always try to hold the family together and now what are we supposed to do?"

Watson's husband, Ainsley Panton, was arraigned at Saint Mary's Hospital where he's being treated for a heart condition. He remains in the custody of the state Department of Correction and is being held on a $3 million bond.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) tells NBC Connecticut there's been a significant increase in cases over the last two years.

"I think these types of cases exasperated by the conditions of the pandemic brought on with people being more at home, being able to use isolation and other tactics," said Meghan Scanlon, CEO of CCADV.

The organization said unofficially, at least 11 intimate partner homicides occurred last year with at least four taking place with children present.

So far in 2022, there's been four with at least one of those homicides taking place with children present.

Watson's family is urging the community to know that there are resources available and anyone suffering from domestic violence should know that they're not alone.

"Don’t hang around, make what happened to my niece a lesson," said Daley.

The family is utilizing fundraising efforts to provide their loved one with a proper burial. You can find out more here.

