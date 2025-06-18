Family remembers worker killed in Norwich trench collapse as a loving grandfather

The family of a worker killed in a trench collapse in Norwich is remembering him as a loving grandfather who had a warm personality.

“Just so unexpected as to it's not something you would expect to happen,” Danyel Kane said.

She said her father, Michael DiRocco, went to work on Friday, but never came home. Now, she’s clinging onto the memories they shared together, remembering him for his warm personality.

“He was the life of the party. He would try to make everybody laugh,” Kane said.

She said he was someone who deeply loved his grandkids.

“He would do whatever he could for them, especially when it came to special events or just, 'hey, let's go get ice cream,'” Kane said.

Norwich firefighters say DiRocco was working at a project site connecting sewer lines when the trench collapsed. He was found submerged in the dirt with serious injuries, and later died at the hospital.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is investigating what happened.

Workplace safety consultant Chip Darius their investigation can take up to six months, especially when there’s a death involved.

“OSHA has to be very careful and specific and deliberate in how they gather that information and assess it to determine whether there has been a violation of OSHA standards,” Darius said.

Darius said soil collapse is the biggest safety threat when it comes to trenches, and cases of trench collapses have been rising nationwide.

He said OSHA created a special emphasis program to remind employers about trenching safety standards.

“OSHA has a very simple rule. When it's five feet deep or greater, stop. There has to be a trench box, there has to be a shoring system,” Darius said.

For Kane, her family raised more than $1,200 through crowdfunding to help with expenses related to their loss. She’s grateful for the community support.

“Everyone sending their well wishes, their prayers, their thoughts, that has been extremely helpful for us,” she said.

Norwich police said their investigation is still ongoing.

On Friday, Mayor Peter Nystrom told NBC Connecticut that the work being done wasn’t permitted and likely didn’t follow safety procedures. We tried to reach him again, but weren’t successful.

Meanwhile, the family said they’re still working out funeral plans.