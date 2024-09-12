Danbury

Family rescued from third floor apartment after fire in Danbury

By Angela Fortuna

Danbury Fire Department

Several people were rescued from a third floor apartment in Danbury after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department said they responded to Lions Condominium on Triangle Street just after 3:15 p.m.

Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor of Building B. Firefighters saw several people trying to evacuate.

Crews rescued a total of five people and a cat. One person was on the third floor deck of an adjoining apartment and the others managed to climb to the roof.

The blaze was extinguished and the fire was contained to one apartment. The fire department said two other units have some water damage.

None of the residents that were rescued sustained any serious injuries, according to officials.

The Red Cross is working to help the family displaced by the fire. The fire marshal's office is investigating.

