Family starts foundation in honor of UNH football player killed in Waterbury shooting

A family in Waterbury is working to keep the memory of their son alive, after the University of New Haven football player was shot and killed back in 2023.

Jordan Isaiah Robinson, 22, was killed just days before Christmas. His mother, Stacey, remembers it like it was yesterday.

“That night was a very horrific night,” Stacey Robinson said. “I was told that Jordan was shot, and he didn’t make it.”

A fourth suspect in Jordan's killing was arrested Wednesday. The suspect was 17 years old at the time of the crime and is now facing murder and other charges. The family attends frequent court appearances as they await justice.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It does feel good to know that justice is being served and they did arrest all of the individuals involved,” Stacey said. “My life has changed forever, but I am happy and very satisfied with the justice system. I just hope that everyone pays for how they have changed not just me but my whole family.”

Stacey and her family have spent the last year channeling that grief into positive change.

They’ve created the Jordan Isaiah Robinson Legacy Foundation and they plan to award several scholarships each year to student-athletes as they pursue higher education.

“Do for others just as he always did,” said Melissa Thompson, Robinson’s aunt. “Our goal with the foundation is to turn this tragedy into a triumph, for him to be remembered for the individual he was.”

The idea came about after the family heard countless stories after Robinson’s passing about how he’d help those in need.

“I was very surprised at all the people that came out that knew him and said how Jordan has touched him in so many different ways. The young to old,” Stacey added. “It’s just amazing that he’s touched so many people, near and far.”

The first scholarship was awarded to a football player at Cheshire Academy, Robinson’s alma mater.

“He even had a smile like Jordan,” said Eva Curry, Robinson’s grandmother.

The recipient also wears the #7 jersey, as Robinson did.

“Everyone knows, he loved Cheshire Academy, so for us to start there, I know he is excited and he’s happy about it,” Thompson said.

The family said this work keeps them going. They held a coat and toy drive in December that helped more than a dozen families.

“Despite this horrific situation that we’re going through, being that we have this foundation in place, it just allows us to shift our focus on that and just allow us to be a little bit positive in the mix of it just to keep his name alive,” said Christina Thompson, Robinson’s aunt.

They aim to make sure Robinson’s name is defined by more than the act of gun violence that took his life.

“We want the good memories to be kept alive. We want people to remember all of the good things and not this horrible thing that has happened,” his mom said.

Click here to visit the foundation’s website.