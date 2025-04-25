Family of store destroyed in deadly Waterbury crash says their hearts go out to victims

Mourning the lives lost after a crash killed four people in Waterbury Thursday. Police released the names of the victims, who are as young as 15 years old.

A smashed storefront is all that’s left of Hernandez Market in Waterbury after a crash claimed the lives of four people, including three siblings, overnight.

The store owner’s wife Lidia Rodriguez, speaking in Spanish, said her husband is aware of the damage, but their hearts go out to the family.

“It was a really big hit for him, because he loves his business, but we feel bad, for the loss of those four men,” she said in translated remarks.

Police identified the victims as three brothers: 25-year-old Nelson Torres, 20-year-old Kayden Torres, and 15-year-old Noel Torres. The fourth victim is 20-year-old Johnaven Puszka.

A mother said her son was a friend of Puszka, who lived a few doors down from where the crashed happened.

“It's a big loss. Very respectful. Was always at the house, well-mannered,” Tammy Olivera, of Waterbury, said.

Police said they were all in a car that crashed into the front of the market, and part of it collapsed onto their vehicle.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video to figure out what caused the accident.

“My opinion speed is certainly going to play a role in this particular investigation, but there will be a lot more to it than that,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

Rodriguez left devastated by the damage, but she said what they lost is nothing compared to the families of the victims.

“It broke my spirit, because those are lives. I am a mother as well. God is great and I hope that God gives that family strength,” Rodriguez said in translated remarks.

Rodriguez said they’re unsure whether the store will ever reopen because of this tragedy and the lives lost.

While police continue to investigate, they say their traffic services unit will be doing DUI sobriety and safety checkpoints Friday night in an effort to keep the community safe.