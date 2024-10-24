Family that lost young daughter in Norwich house fire gets support from community

The community came out to show support for a Norwich family. A fundraiser was held Wednesday evening to help the family of a 7-year-old who died in a house fire last week.

“This girl can light up a room. This room would be brighter than what it is right now,” Natasja Hoffman said.

A cheerful personality is how Hoffman remembers her 7-year-old daughter Rylee. She’s keeping the memories of her close to her heart.

“She wore pink all the time and she always wore dresses that sparkle and unicorns and that’s how she got her name ‘Sparkles,’” she said.

It’s a difficult time for Hoffman and her family as they continue mourning the loss of Rylee, who died in a house fire in Norwich last week.

“This has been the worst full week, but we’re still trying to go day by day. Just take it one day at a time,” she said.

It was a devastating loss, but the Norwich community got together to support the family. Justin Burrows, owner of La Stella Pizzeria, said Rylee’s family were regular customers.

“When I saw that it was their address that had the fire and lost Rylee, I put out on social media that I wanted to raise money for the family,” he said.

He helped organize a fundraiser at the Holiday Inn. They raised thousands of dollars for the family.

“We’re a part of the community so we just really want to be able to give back. I mean, it’s an unfathomable loss. As a father of three, I can’t imagine,” Burrows said.

Hoffman said she’s overwhelmed by the help her family has received from people in Norwich.

“This means a lot because they’re showing how much they loved her. Even people that never met my daughter is just showing so much support,” she said.

There will be a vigil for Rylee Friday evening at 5 p.m. at the senior center in Norwich.