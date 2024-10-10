Family wants justice for 6-year-old boy fatally beaten with baseball bat

The family of 6-year-old Jathan Escobar is calling for justice after he was brutally beaten with a baseball bat in Bridgeport last month and died days later.

They gathered outside a Bridgeport courthouse Thursday morning all wearing matching sweaters honoring the life taken too soon.

They were there for the court appearance of Abdulrahim Sulaiman, who now faces upgraded charges, including murder with special circumstances.

“It doesn’t seem real, it’s like a horrible dream we are waiting to wake up from,” Jathan’s cousin Kaylynn Tejera said.

Jathan was taken off life support on Oct. 2. Police said the 6-year-old, his 4-year-old brother, and their mother were beaten with a baseball bat by Sulaiman on Sept. 25.

“It’s just hard, it’s really hard and he just has a young brother that is on his own,” Tejera added.

In an earlier court appearance, prosecutors detailed Sulaiman's lengthy criminal record, involving assault. The family of Jathan says they were aware of abusive behavior.

“The kids even mentioned that he was abusive,” Tejera said.

The family is now left with so many questions wondering why the 38-year-old did not get the resources he needed.

“Obviously they didn't get the help this man needs so my nephew is no longer with us,” said Lisa Escobar, Jathan’s aunt.

Sulaiman appeared before a judge Thursday wearing a safety veil over his head because he is accused of assaulting a court marshal while in custody.

“I don’t have hate towards him but it’s disgusting what he did, and I do hope and pray he pays for what he did to my nephew,” Escobar said.

The family said Jathan was a very happy child and will be missed.

“It shouldn’t have ever happened to begin with,” Tejera said.

Sulaiman is due back in court October 23rd.