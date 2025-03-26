Famous Henry VIII portrait on display at Hartford museum

A museum in Hartford is now featuring a famous portrait of Henry VIII.

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art said Hans Holbein’s Portrait of Henry VIII (1540) is currently on display.

The portrait is on special loan from Rome. It came from the Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica - Palazzo Barberini.

Wadsworth has traded its "St. Francis in Ecstasy" by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio for the Henry VIII portrait. "St. Francis in Ecstasy" will appear in the exhibition Caravaggio 2025, which is on display in Italy until July 6.

The Hartford museum is hosting an event called Gallery Talk - Hans Holbein's Portrait of Henry VIII with Matthew Hargraves and Oliver Tostmann - on May 3.

Wadsworth said the Henry VIII portrait "reveals the grand opulence of the king's reign."

You can get tickets for free, but you need to made a reservation in advance. Click here for more information.