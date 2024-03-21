Fan excitement builds as NCAA Tournament gets underway

Thursday marked the start of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and some fans, like Nina Wallace, drove over three hours to catch the tip-off at Slider’s Bar and Grill in Southington.

“Our teams aren’t in it,” said the New Yorker. “We’re here to support family that lives out here.”

The UConn men's team is the favorite nationwide, with the NCAA reporting that more than a quarter of the brackets in its bracket challenge predict the Huskies will win.

“UConn is the best team in the country,” said Alan a Connecticut native. “We have the two best coaches in college basketball.”

Charlie and Rob say that watching the tournament is annual tradition for them. They even took time off from work.

“We always take the time off to watch March Madness every year,” said Rob, of Southington.

And while Charlie didn’t pick UConn to win it all, he does have them beating his alma mater, San Diego State University, in the Elite Eight.

“They’re a really good team,” he said. “Probably the best in the tournament.”

If the UConn men can go all the way and repeat as champions, they will be the first team to do so since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007.