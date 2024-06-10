Fans at Mohegan Sun react to Caitlin Clark not being named to Team USA for Paris Olympics

Caitlin Clark was back at Mohegan Sun Monday to face off against the 9-1 Connecticut Sun. Excited fans walked around Mohegan Sun before the tip-off, but one hot topic was the center of discussion.

Over the weekend, news leaked that Clark wasn’t named to Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

“They’re all very good players, but I think she should, could definitely been in one of those spots,” says Jayden Agudelo who traveled from Palm Beach, Florida to catch the game. “I’m kind of disappointed that she’s not in it, but she’s also just a rookie. It’s her first year, so she’ll have other opportunities to be in it.”

On Sunday, Clark told media that she is not disappointed.

“I think it just give me something to work for,” she said. “You know that’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation.”

But some fans say she has earned that spot.

“I think that would have been great for the Olympics,” said Wesley Berrios, who traveled from Massachusetts to watch Clark.

“I know it’s the most competitive team in the world,” Clark told reporters. “I know that it could have gone either way.”

Regardless of the outcome, Clark and fans say they’ll be rooting for Team USA this summer.

“I’m going to be rooting for all of them and hope they do good in the Olympics,” says Agudelo.

And Clark has set her eyes on 2028.

“I’m excited for them. I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold,” said Clark. “Hopefully when four years comes back around I can be there.”