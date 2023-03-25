Fans Congregate to Watch UConn Men's, Women's Hoops Teams Play in NCAA Tournament

It’s a busy evening for UConn students as they pack the bars yet again to cheer on both the men’s and women’s team Saturday.

Fans are watching the women’s team take on Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen and so far, the lady Huskies have looked really good.

There’s throngs of students wearing all kinds of Husky jerseys, shirts, and hoodies. There was even a shirt that said ‘Game On’, which pretty much has been the motto on campus.

That Husky Pride is really coming out, as this is the first time we’re seeing the men’s and women’s team make it this far since 2014 when they both won the national championship.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We’re so happy to be here, so happy to be at the game, seniors especially,” UConn senior Grace McEvoy tells us.

“We’re going to rally around both teams and hopefully bring home a title for both teams,” UConn senior Tyler Osig said.

After the women are done playing in Seattle, the men’s team will play after 8:30 tonight.