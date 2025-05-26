Fans excited for Paige Bueckers' professional debut in Connecticut

Paige Bueckers is set to return to Connecticut Tuesday.

“I think she’s just a great person and honest,” women’s basketball fan Melanie Scheuermann said.

Scheuermann said her granddaughter and many other young girls look up to Bueckers.

The WNBA rookie will be making her first professional basketball appearance in the state as the Dallas Wings look for their first win at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“Mohegan is lowkey my second home to Gampel in Connecticut,” Bueckers said. “It’s great to be back, great to continue on this journey, and excited for the next game.”

Fans say they’re excited to root her on, including 10-year-old UConn fan Nolan Mish.

“It’s exciting, because I live in Connecticut,” Mish said. “Good luck and score a ton of points, as much as possible.”

Mish was shopping with his family at K&M All Star Sports, which says they’ve sold hundreds of Bueckers’ jerseys since her last season at UConn.

“Her merchandise has been nonstop selling,” store manager Michael Coons said.

He said they hope to sell her WNBA jersey in the future.