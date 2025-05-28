Fans pack the stands for Paige Bueckers' return to Connecticut

Former UConn basketball star and Dallas Wings Rookie Paige Bueckers returned to Connecticut to play against the Connecticut Sun Tuesday night.

Fans packed the stands at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville to watch her play.

“I’ve seen Paige so many times, but I’ve never seen her play on Dallas so I’m really excited," Payton Baber, of Ledyard, said. "She’s such a great passer. She’s just amazing."

Girls on the Run, a nonprofit that uses sports to teach girls valuable life skills, brought a group to the game and several girls wore their Paige merch.

Pagie Hoyte has never seen a college or professional basketball game in person, but her love for Bueckers inspired her to fly in from Alaska to see her play.

“I’m just really excited because it’s her rookie year and I’ve been watching her a couple of years," Hoytle said.

This won’t be the last time Bueckers comes to Connecticut. The Wings are scheduled to play the Sun again on June 20.