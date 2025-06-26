Fans get sneak peak of NASCAR at Lime Rock Park

NASCAR is coming to Lime Rock Park this weekend.

We spoke with the president and CEO of Lime Rock Park, Dicky Riegel, who told us the event has been years in the making.

“We can’t wait to welcome thousands and thousands of fans to this unbelievable show," Reigel said.

But the biggest and newest event is happening this weekend.

“We welcome the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series here to Lime Rock, along with the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Classic," Reigel said.

There will be several NASCAR races throughout the weekend, but the main event is the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, the LIUNA 150.

“Knowing that NASCAR needs to come to road circuits," Reigel said. "We raised our hand and said, 'We are the perfect way for NASCAR to engage with this rabid, really enthusiastic fan base here in New England.'"

He said all this attention will bring a welcomed economic boost to the area.

“It means jobs here in the state of Connecticut. It means an expanded and strengthened partnership with the town,” he said.

Nicole Velardi, with the Division of Emergency Management Homeland Security, said it was about a month-long process to make sure everything was in order.

“Going through scenarios to make sure everybody knows what they need to do. Identifying any resource support that is needed," Velardi said. "Making sure all the fire apparatuses, ambulances, etc., are available to support throughout the weekend.”

She said they are expecting around 40,000 people total for the weekend.

You can purchase tickets in advance online or at the door the day of.