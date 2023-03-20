CT Transit

Fares on CT Transit Buses Return on April 1

CT Transit will begin collecting fares on buses again at the beginning of April.

The bus fares will be collected on all buses and ADA paratransit in the state starting April 1.

Fares have been suspended on all public transit buses in Connecticut since April 1, 2022, due to a state law Governor Lamont signed, according to state officials.

Federal restrictions prevent the state from extending the suspension longer than 12 months.

The state is encouraging customers to purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at customer service centers and at fareboxes when boarding the bus.

More information on CT Transit tickets and fares can be found here.

