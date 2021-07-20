Farm Aid's Annual Festival Returns to Xfinity Theatre in Hartford in Sept.

Farm Aid's annual festival is returning to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford in September and tickets go on sale later this week.

This year's Farm Aid will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson and his family, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds and Margo Price.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Particle Kid and Ian Mellencamp will also be performing, officials said.

Last year's festival was virtual due to the pandemic. This year, the event will be in-person.

"The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other. I'm so glad that music is bringing us all back together at Farm Aid 2021 to celebrate family farmers. When we combine music, family farmers and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens us all," said Farm Aid President and Founder Willie Nelson.

The festival will also have concessions with a menu featuring ingredients produced by family famers using ecological practices, hands-on activities that teach festival goers about soil, water, energy, food and farming and presentations that teach agrarian skills and celebrate the cultures of agricultures, according to event officials.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. The prices range in price from $65 to $305 and can be bought on LiveNation's website. A limited number of pre-sale tickets can be bought here starting tomorrow at 10 a.m.