Farmers to Families Free Food Boxes Distributed in East Windsor

On this last Friday in February, cars made their way through the town of East Windsor for free food distribution.

The town of East Windsor, the East Windsor hunger action team in conjunction with Southern Auto Auction gave away boxes of food as part of the USDA Farmers to Family Food Box program.

"It’s real nice, You don’t expect this thing in a lot of places," East Windsor native Ed Bednarz said.

He said he couldn’t be more thrilled for the giveaway.

"In tough times it’s real good. It helps a lot. Money’s bad. There isn’t a lot of it," he added.

Sharon Dryburg said she's lived in Enfield practically her whole life and explained just how much the food boxes really mean to her.

"My husband just retired, I’m unemployed, I’m still looking for a job. I got my daughter living with me and her two kids, so it’s a big help," Dryburg said.

Over the past two days, 1,300 boxes of free food have been handed out and East Windsor First Selectman Jason Bowsza said the numbers speak to the pandemic’s impact on the community.

"Just to kind of put things in perspective in terms of scale ,1,300 boxes of food is roughly half the population of the town of Windsor," Bowsza said. "If you consider a box per family, there’s about 2,600 households in the town, so we’re on a scale penetrating half of the community."

There will be another free food pick up event on March 25.