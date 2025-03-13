Farmington police arrest teen accused of causing crash that killed motorcyclist

Farmington police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who is accused of hitting a motorcyclist who later died from his injuries.

Police said the teen hit two motorcyclists on Route 10, just north of Route 4, around 2:42 p.m. on Aug. 20.

LifeStar medical transport helicopter flew one of the motorcyclists, 31-year-old Justin Gittings, of Meriden, to Hartford Hospital.

Police said he had serious head and lower body injuries and he died on Sept. 23.

The suspect, a Farmington woman, was arrested on March 6 and charged with manslaughter in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, distracted driving, failure to drive right, traveling unreasonably fast and reckless driving.