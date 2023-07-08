Farmington man dies after being pulled from RI beach waters

A Farmington man has died after being pulled from the waters at Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island Friday.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, 74-year-old Frank Sievel was unresponsive when he was initially found.

Lifeguards tried to resuscitate him by administering CPR and using an automated external defibrillator prior to when paramedics arrived.

Sievel was taken to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An official cause of death hasn't been released yet.