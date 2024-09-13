Farmington man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting young girls: officials

A Farmington man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting two of his daughter's friends several years ago.

The State's Attorney's Office said 43-year-old David Olivo will serve 30 years in prison, suspended after 13 years served, and 25 years of probation.

A jury found Olivo guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor on July 1.

During the trial, two victims came forward about how they had been sexually assaulted by Olivo on separate occasions. Both victims were friends with Olivo's 14-year-old daughter, according to officials.

One of the victims reported that Olivo offered to drive her home from his house in July of 2020 and during the ride, he sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Officials also learned that in February of 2021, Olivo picked up a group of minors and brought them back to his home for a sleepover. In the early morning hours, a girl woke up and went in the kitchen to grab a drink. Olivo allegedly sexually assaulted her during this time, according to court testimony.

"The victims in this case showed bravery and resilience in coming forward and going through the legal system, including having to testify about being sexually assaulted in open court,” State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said. “I am hopeful they see that this sentence accomplishes so much - it is both punishment for the horrific crime and protection of future potential victims.”