Farmington Officer Hit by Fleeing Vehicle Has ‘Devastating' Injuries: Police

The Farmington police officer injured by a fleeing vehicle early Monday morning suffered multiple broken bones, according to police officials.

Officer James O'Donnell was pinned between his police cruiser and a stolen vehicle as the driver attempted to take off from a condominium complex on Talcott Notch Road just before 1 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police were called to the complex for the report of an active theft from a vehicle in the area. A witness believed someone was stealing a catalytic converter, police said.

Officer O'Donnell, a 3-year veteran of the department, was getting out of his cruiser when the driver took off, pinning him against the cruiser and causing significant injuries to his lower body, according to police.

He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he underwent surgery Monday.

Farmington police called O'Donnell's injuries "devastating" and said he will need a lengthy rehabilitation to recover.

A Farmington police officer responding to a report of someone stealing catalytic converters, was hit and seriously injured by a stolen car as the driver fled the scene.

Other officers chased the fleeing vehicle, which crashed into the woods a short distance away. The suspect or suspects took off on foot and have not been located.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Farmington Police Department at (860) 675-2400.