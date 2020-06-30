Farmington Police Apologize After Sending Emergency Alert for Missing Man

Farmington police are apologizing after sending an emergency alert about a missing man early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a phone call, text notification and email were sent out to alert the public about a search for 59-year-old Xuedong Liu, who had been reported missing.

Police said Liu had been missing since late Monday night and suffers from dementia.

Officers said the "alert was not in accordance with agency policy and will be addressed."

The department also said it sincerely apologizes for the error made in sending the alert.

According to Farmington Police, Liu was found overnight in West Hartford. Liu was disoriented and knocked on a stranger's door who then called police.

A Silver Alert had been issued for Liu, but it has since been canceled.