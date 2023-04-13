Farmington Police Investigate Several Overnight Pickup Truck Break-Ins

Farmington Police said they're investigating several pickup truck break-ins that happened early Thursday morning.

The police department said it appears that pickup trucks were specifically targeted and the thieves smashed car windows to make entry and rummage through the inside of the vehicles.

In response to the recent thefts, officers are reminding residents to avoid leaving keys, valuables or any kind of weapon inside their vehicle - even if the doors are locked.

Residents are also encouraged to contact police if they see suspicious activity.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said they're actively investigating the thefts and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-675-2400.

Berlin Police issued a similar warning after several pickup trucks in their town were broken into on Monday. It's unknown if the two incidents are connected.