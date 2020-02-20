Farmington Police Investigate Vandalism at Catholic Retreat Center

Farmington police are investigating vandalism at a Catholic retreat center in town.

Someone spray-painted satanic symbols on the Holy Family Retreat Center off Tunxis Avenue, according to the center’s director of administrative operations.

The graffiti was found on a part of the property that had just been renovated.

"It's inappropriate, we don't mind you using our property, we actually welcome you to come but it's not here for you to vandalize,” said Director Luke Giroux.

Giroux said surveillance cameras did not catch the vandal in the act.

Farmington police confirm the vandalism was reported to them Wednesday morning and they are investigating. Anyone with information should contact police.