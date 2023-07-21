Farmington police serve 3 warrants connected to May ‘takeover'

Farmington police said they have served the remaining three warrants connected to a large “takeover’ in May that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Police said the takeover happened in a parking lot during the early hours of May 7.

One of the suspects is from West Bridgewater, Massachusetts and the other two are from Whitman, Massachusetts.

On Thursday, Farmington police said they had arrested two suspects.

