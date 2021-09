Tubing on the Farmington River is now closed for the season after flooding due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Officials said in a post on Facebook that the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the river and it is now unsafe for tubing.

The company said it is going to be closed for the rest of the 2021 season. It will reopen on Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

The remnants of Ida caused massive flooding in Connecticut, closing dozens of roads and knocking out power to thousands.