CT farms impacted by floods and frost hope that you'll shop local this holiday season

Connecticut farms have experienced a turbulent year starting with late freezes that shocked fruit trees across the state, followed by July flooding that devastated cropland.

As the year wraps up, there is a call to action from local farms to think local to help them end the year strong.

“We didn’t have to sell some land and some equipment, or something that we need on the farm because we couldn’t meet our expenses,” Lisa Gilbert, owner of Gilbert farm LLC, said.

She recounted a tough summer that led to the loss of 30 acres of cropland. She credits the Rocky Hill community and surrounding towns for allowing them to stay afloat during tough times.

“With the support of the community, a tremendous amount of support not just from Rocky Hill, but area towns, came out and shopped local,” Gilbert said.

As the holidays approach, Gilbert is also sharing a message with Connecticut residents all over to consider local farms for all holiday decorating needs or gifts.

“Everyone needs a good holiday season. Everybody needs to have as many people come out and support local farms,” Gilbert said.

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt echoes that sentiment.

“This is just as important this time of year, even though its cold out there,” Hurlburt said.

He added weekends through the summer and into the fall were often paired with rain, impacting business for local farm stands, fruit picking operations, and other agro-tourism ventures.

He, too, is asking residents to consider local farms when shopping for friends and family.

“Think about other ways that you can support a local business during this holiday, a business that has been there that has been working the soil, providing jobs, providing opportunities and crops at other parts of the year, as part of your gift giving strategy,” Hurlburt said.

The department also announced a new option to gift Connecticut Agriculture, through CSA shares. The department is asking people to consider the gift of a CSA share.

The department said CSA shares help cash flow through the winter months, and fund expenses like seed purchases, equipment maintenance and start-up labor costs in the spring. They also vary in goods, ranging from goods like meat, flowers, dairy, maple syrup and even craft beer.

More information on CSA shares, and CT grown products and operations can be found by clicking here.