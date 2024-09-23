Connecticut

CT farms report strong fall harvest despite localized weather problems

By Melissa Cooney

The pumpkins at March Farm in Bethlehem are waiting to be picked. They’re the bounty of a harvest that still had some twists along the way.

"Summer was a lot of wet weather, followed by heat,” Shane Collett, of March Farm, said.

Overall, though, Collett said this year's harvest turned out strong.

While the wet weather caused minor damage to crop like apples and pumpkins, he said they were able to grow peaches and biannual flavors of apple.

"Honeycrisp are really nice this year,” Collett said.

Statewide, Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said this year's harvest is reported as much better than last year, which was impacted by flooding in the Connecticut river valley and late frosts.

“But not 100% across the state, obviously we had flood and hail damage in August that was pretty significant,” Hurlburt said.

This summer, localized severe flooding and hail did cause damage to a number of properties, ranging from orchards, to vineyards, to produce farms.

Hurlburt recommends calling your favorite farm ahead of time this fall to make sure they're welcoming guests and have what you're looking for.

But after a few wacky weather years, Hurlburt said supporting your farms regardless can go a long way.

“Every dollar spent at that farm stand supports that farm, supports their employees, supports their ability to come back next year,” Hurlburt said.

