Fart spray made people ‘scream and run' at Fairfield carnival: police

Fairfield police said a group of kids using fart spray at a carnival in town caused groups of people to "scream and run" on Friday night.

Authorities said the incident happened at the McKinley Carnival at Jennings Beach. A crowd was seen running from the beach area, causing concern among carnival-goers.

"We want to assure everyone that despite rumors circulating online, there were no weapons, no physical altercations, and no injuries reported at any time," police said.

Police officers were already at the carnival monitoring - something they say they do every year - to ensure the safety of all attendees.

The police department said a group of kids used "flatulence spray," also known as fart spray, near the carnival exit. The prank, which was repeated several times throughout the night, caused confusion, police said.

In the beginning, small groups of people were seen screaming and running. Toward the end of the night, a larger reaction occurred, triggering a ripple effect as people started running without knowing the cause, according to police.

The carnival continued throughout the weekend as scheduled.