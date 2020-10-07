Fast-Moving Storms Leave Behind Mess in Enfield, Granby

Storms rolled through Connecticut Wednesday afternoon, and into the night some roads were still closed after the strong winds left behind sporadic damage in Granby and other parts of the state.

Utility crews scrambled to restore power to thousands after a fast-moving storm swept across the state.

In Enfield, Angel Mack was home with her son Tyler when the storm came barreling through.

“It was nice and sunny. And then I could hear the thunder coming and then all the clouds rolled in at once. Got super windy really, really quick. And almost as quick as it came it was over, Mack said.

In her neighborhood a tree came crashing down on wires on West Shore Drive, just missing a couple of homes.

“They just had their houses fixed not that long ago from a storm I think last October.”

Nearly 3,000 customers lost power in Enfield, as did more than 1,5-00 in Granby and East Granby.

Finding sporadic damage here in Granby after a fast-moving storm today. @EversourceCT reports statewide 25,973 customers out right now. #NBCCT https://t.co/8lZg0qbVxo pic.twitter.com/O47dVVpfzu — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) October 8, 2020

At least utility one pole was damaged in Granby and several roads were blocked by downed trees.

“It lasted about 10 minutes. The wind was gusty. The trees were coming down, power kept flashing back and on," Granby resident Ron Chapin said.

Chapin was filling gas cans for his generator, an investment prompted by Tropical Storm Isaias.

“I just got it then. It’s come in handy all of a sudden," he said.

Many are preparing for the power to be out for some time, though they are optimistic it won’t be as long as the outages during Isaias.

“Hopefully it’s less than a day or two. I mean with as minimal damage as there is I’d assume they can get it back up and going pretty quick," Mack said.

As of 10:45 p.m. Eversource was reporting outages in Enfield have dropped to 193 customers. In Granby, there were still over 1,000 without power.