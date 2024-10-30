Stamford

Man dead after he was struck by front-end loader at Stamford business

Stamford Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A 64-year-old man was struck by a front-end loader at a Stamford business on Wednesday morning and he has died, police said.

Police responded to an undisclosed business around 8:13 a.m. and said they learned that a 64-year-old Stamford man was working in the back of the business, helping a customer, when a driver on a front-end loader hit him.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The victim was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

OSHA responded to the scene and is investigating.  Stamford Police are supporting OSHA in the investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call the Stamford Police  Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us