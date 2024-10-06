East Windsor

Fatal crash closes several roads in East Windsor

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in East Windsor Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Chamberlain Road around 10:30 a.m. and found a car was off the road and had hit a tree in a wooded area, according to police.

The driver was unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A passenger in the car was seriously injured and was hospitalized in critical condition.

It appears the driver suffered a medical emergency just before the crash, according to police.

Chamberlain Road was closed at Windsorville Road for several hours. The roads have since reopened.

The Regional Metro Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

