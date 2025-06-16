Hartford

Man killed in rollover crash in Hartford

A man died from injures he suffered in a rollover crash in Hartford on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Garden Street and Spring Street in Hartford around 11 a.m.

Police said it appears that a green pickup came off the highway and hit a parked car.

The truck rolled over and landed on the passenger side.

The man who was driving the pickup was alert and conscious and taken to a hospital, police said. The passenger was also taken to a hospital and died, officials said.

No one was in the parked vehicle.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

