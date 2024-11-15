Groton

Driver dies after hitting construction vehicle off I-95 in Groton: police

A Massachusetts man has died after the car he was driving went off Interstate 95 in Groton on Thursday night and hit a parked construction vehicle, according to state police.

State police said Paul Robert Bigos, 37, of Dighton, Massachusetts was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza on I-95 North in Groton around 11:48 p.m. when he went off the road between exits 88 and 89, into the median and hit the back of an unoccupied 2020 Sennebogen 728e. The vehicle, a tree care handler, according to the Sennebogen website.

The Subaru blocked 1-95 North after the crash, state police said, and Bigos was trapped in the vehicle.

He was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where he died, state police said.

State police are investigating the crash and they ask anyone who saw it or has information about what happened to call Trooper Timothy Wengloski at Troop E-Montville, 860-848-6500 or email timothy.wengloski@ct.gov.

