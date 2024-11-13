Man killed in crash on I-95 in Norwalk

A 53-year-old New York man was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said troopers received 911 calls around 3:37 p.m. about a crash on I-95 South near exit 16 and responded to the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe Tiofilo Cruz. 53, of Bronx, New York, was driving a red 2023 Nissan Altima with Florida plates on I-95 South, hit the concrete jersey barrier and the car rolled over, according to a news release from state police.

They said Cruz was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where he died at 4:24 p.m.

Anyone who has information is asked to email Trooper Collin Baker at collin.baker@ct.gov.