One killed in crash in Madison

One person has died after a crash in Madison on Sunday night.

The vehicle crashed at Horse Pond Road and Tamarac Drive around 7:17 p.m. Police said it was a one-vehicle crash and no one else was in the vehicle.

The Madison Police Department and the South-Central Connecticut Accident Reconstruction team are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who saw it should call Sergeant Brian Phillips of the Madison Department at (203) 245-6500.