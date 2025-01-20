Madison

One killed in crash in Madison

Police lights
One person has died after a crash in Madison on Sunday night.

The vehicle crashed at Horse Pond Road and Tamarac Drive around 7:17 p.m.  Police said it was a one-vehicle crash and no one else was in the vehicle.

The Madison Police Department and the South-Central Connecticut Accident Reconstruction team are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who saw it should call Sergeant Brian Phillips of the Madison Department at (203) 245-6500.

