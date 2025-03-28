Pomfret

Driver killed in fiery rollover crash on Route 44 in Pomfret: police

One person has died after a vehicle hit a tree along Route 44 in Pomfret, rolled over and caught fire on Thursday night, according to state police.

State police said a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek was going east when it crossed over the double yellow lines, hit a tree, went down the embankment, rolled over and caught fire around 9:07 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver died at the scene, state police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the person.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Trooper Mohammed Antra at Troop D- Danielson, 860-779-4900 or email mohammed.antra@ct.gov.

