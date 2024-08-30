New Britain

One dead, one injured in New Britain crash

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in New Britain.

Police said officers responded to Slater Road near Mitchell Street around 9:15 p.m. Thursday and found two people, a male and a female, in a vehicle.

The male was unresponsive and died at the scene, police said.

The female was alert and conscious but had several injuries from the crash and she was taken to a hospital.

The New Britain Police Department Traffic Division is investigating.

