Officials release name of woman found dead after fire in Bristol

A 65-year-old woman died in a fire in Bristol last week and the fire department has identified the woman.
They said they found 65-year-old Elizabeth Perera after extinguishing a fire at a home on Pequabuck Street on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 22 and removed her from the home. They also found a dog that had perished.
An autopsy will be done to determine how Perera died.
An investigation is still underway to determine where the fire started and what caused it.
