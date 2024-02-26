Bristol

Officials release name of woman found dead after fire in Bristol

Julia Benedetto

A 65-year-old woman died in a fire in Bristol last week and the fire department has identified the woman.

They said they found 65-year-old Elizabeth Perera after extinguishing a fire at a home on Pequabuck Street on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 22 and removed her from the home. They also found a dog that had perished.

An autopsy will be done to determine how Perera died.

An investigation is still underway to determine where the fire started and what caused it.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us