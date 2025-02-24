Hartford

One dead after fire in Hartford: official

NBC Connecticut

One person has died after a fire on Whitney Street in Hartford on Monday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the three-story house and found fire on the top floor.

The blaze has been contained and five people are displaced, fire officials said.

No information was immediately available on how the fire started.

This was the second fatal fire in Hartford in just a couple of days.

A man who went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital after a fire on Fenwick Street in Hartford on Saturday died over the weekend, according to officials.

