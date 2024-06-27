Milford

Man injured in Milford motorcycle crash has died

Milford police cruiser
A man who was injured in a motorcycle crash in Milford on Sunday evening has died, according to police.

The crash happened on Anderson Avenue near Chaucer Court just before 7:30 p.m.

Police said a 25-year-old man was driving the motorcycle, lost control and crashed.

He was treated at the scene and then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died from the injuries, police said.

Officials have not released the man’s name or age.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone who has any additional information to call the Milford Police Department 203-878-4775.

