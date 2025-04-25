Ledyard

Oakdale man killed in motorcycle crash in Ledyard: police

Ledyard Police Department
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Ledyard on Thursday night.

Police said they found 34-year-old Julian Lorenzo, of Oakdale, when they responded to a 911 call around 9:52 p.m. reporting a motorcycle crash on Fanning Road, and he was pronounced dead. 

Police believe, based on the initial evidence, that Lorenzo had been going east on Fanning Road when the 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving went off the road on a curve and hit a stone wall. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Heidi Schmidt at (860) 464-6400.

This article tagged under:

Ledyard
