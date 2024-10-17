Hamden

Pedestrian struck in Hamden has died: police

A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Hamden on Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street around 9:54 p.m. and found the man lying in the road.

A driver who had been passing by, Hamden patrol officers and the Hamden firefighters tried to save him and the man was taken to a hospital, but he died soon after arriving, police said.

Authorities are notifying the man’s family, so they have not released his name or age.

The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Hamden Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Mortali or Officer Sudac at 203-230-4000.

