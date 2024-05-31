Man dead after stabbing in Hartford: police

A 38-year-old man who was stabbed in Hartford on Thursday night has died.

Police said 911 calls started coming in to respond to New Britain Avenue because of a large a fight and officers arrived at the scene around 8:25 p.m. to find William Jemison, of Hartford, unresponsive. He had what appeared to be a puncture wound, police said.

People who were at the scene performed CPR to try to save Jemison and he was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he died, police said.

Investigators have some video of what happened and they are working to identify the people who were involved. Police said it appears that they knew each other.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).