A fatal crash closed part of Interstate 395 following a tractor-trailer crash in Griswold Thursday night, fire crews said.

I-395 southbound, just before exit 24, was expected to remain closed for a while, firefighters said.

Crews said Lifestar was requested but was then canceled as a result of the fatality.

Griswold and Plainfield fire departments were at the scene Thursday night, along with Moosup ambulance, according to crews.

No additional information was immediately available.