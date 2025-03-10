Fate of dog that attacked shelter volunteer sparking controversy in North Haven

The Animal Haven in North Haven is at the center of a controversy surrounding what next steps should be taken with a dog that attacked a volunteer. The shelter says the situation has put them between a rock and a hard place.

Myriam Beaudin, the shelter manager of The Animal Haven, says volunteers were cleared by a trainer in February to walk the dog, named Sarge.

Last week, Sarge attacked a volunteer who had worked with him before, leaving her seriously injured and in need of multiple rounds of facial surgery.

"We're all devastated. We all loved Sarge. We only want the best for him,” Beaudin said. “And for the volunteer, and her family,” she said.

After that incident, the decision was made for Sarge to undergo humane behavioral euthanasia, to also test for rabies, which can only be done after the animal is dead.

Beaudin says the attack was a large departure from Sarge's normal, friendly, well-behaved manner, and that no one could have predicted this from him. He had been vaccinated when he came to the shelter in July.

When the community caught wind of that situation, protestors Friday urged The Animal Haven to keep Sarge alive. As a result, Sarge’s euthanasia was delayed. Now, he's undergoing a state-mandated 10-day quarantine to monitor for rabies symptoms.

“We will have to decide kind of what's going to happen to him, whether that be a transfer to a facility, who would have the resources, the staff, the trainers and, just a general facility to handle a dangerous dog like Sarge, or euthanasia because really, those are the only two options,” said Beaudin.

Beaudin says they are still a no kill shelter, and do not euthanize for convenience.

It's becoming a heated situation on both sides of the issue, especially on social media.

Desmond's Army, an animal advocacy group, says all options should be exhausted before euthanasia, and says Sarge deserves to be rehabilitated at a place with enough resources to give him that chance.

“He needs the chance for it to be determined -- being in a facility that, you know, is knowledgeable with triggers and working with that, and ultimately working Sarge into a foster home to adopt if they're able to do that,” said Zilla Cannamella, of Desmond’s Army..

On the flip side, since The Animal Haven updated the public about Sarge’s situation, some rescue and training organizations out of state are saying the ethical decision would be to euthanize sarge as opposed to risking an attack happening again.

As for the condition of the volunteer, she is being treated for rabies and has undergone surgery. The shelter says they are in touch with her family daily but they are asking for privacy.

They say the decision for next steps will be made with guidance of veterinarians, North Haven Animal Control, and their board.