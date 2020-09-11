Norwich

Father Charged With Assault of 3-Month-Old Baby

The father of an infant is accused of injuring the three-month-old baby and has been arrested.

Police have charged 21-year-old Jaison Worden, of Norwich, with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor after the state Department of Children and Families contacted them on Aug. 7 to report allegations of child abuse.

Police said the 3-month-old baby suffered trauma and suspicious injuries and was transferred to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for more extensive care.

Police interviewed Worden,  who is the baby’s father, and identified him as a suspect.

They arrested him Friday.

