Naugatuck

Father of 4-month-old arrested for suspected child abuse in Naugatuck: police

By Angela Fortuna

Naugatuck Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

The father of a four-month-old has been arrested on charges related to suspected child abuse in Naugatuck, police said.

Naugatuck police said they were contacted by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 12 about a child abuse investigation involving an infant.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The four-month-old was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with injuries that couldn't be explained. Police said the infant sustained injuries to the ribs, legs and ear.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the child's father, 31-year-old David Alexander, of Naugatuck. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Alexander faces charges including first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child. He was held on a $200,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us