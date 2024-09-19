Father of 4-month-old arrested for suspected child abuse in Naugatuck: police

The father of a four-month-old has been arrested on charges related to suspected child abuse in Naugatuck, police said.

Naugatuck police said they were contacted by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 12 about a child abuse investigation involving an infant.

The four-month-old was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with injuries that couldn't be explained. Police said the infant sustained injuries to the ribs, legs and ear.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the child's father, 31-year-old David Alexander, of Naugatuck. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Alexander faces charges including first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child. He was held on a $200,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday.