Amber Alert

Father Named Suspect in Disappearance of Ansonia Toddler

missing baby and his father
New Haven Police Department

Ansonia police on Tuesday named the father of Vanessa Morales, Jose Morales, as a suspect in the disappearance of the 1-year-old girl.

Police had already called Jose Morales a suspect in the death of the girl's mother, Christine Holloway, but until now had not named him a suspect in his daughter's disappearance.

Jose Morales has been in custody since December 3 on unrelated charges in New Haven.

Local

Middletown 1 hour ago

Weather, School Closures Get in the Way of Holiday Shopping in Middletown

Norwich 2 hours ago

Norwich Residents, Public Works Crews Combat Icy Winter Storm

Vanessa Morales was reported missing on Dec. 2 after Holloway was found dead in their Ansonia home. She had been beaten to death, according to the medical examiner.

An amber alert remains in effect for Vanessa.

Finding Vanessa and bringing her home safely is the top priority, according to police. Investigators said they are not looking to arrest or start criminal proceedings against whoever may have the toddler.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Jose Morales between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 to call the FBI tip line at (203) 503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertAnsoniavanessa morales
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us